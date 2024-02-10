BRKLYN KITCHEN
Food Menu
Appetizers
Entrees
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$32.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of sides.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$25.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
- Curry Chicken$25.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of sides
- Brown Stew Lamb$40.00
Succulent lamb simmered in a savory and fragrant brown stew gravy, complemented by traditional Caribbean spices
- Baked Turkey Wings$24.00
Marinated with Caribbean spices, slow-roasted turkey wings.
Seafood
- Snapper Filet$26.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry.
- Curry Shrimp$30.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce.
- Jerk Shrimp$30.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning.
- Salmon Filet$27.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning.
Pasta
Pizza
- Oxtail Supreme Pizza$28.00
A mouthwatering pizza topped with braised oxtails, beef tenderloin, and a medley of delicious ingredients, perfectly representing the fusion of Caribbean and Brooklyn flavors.
- Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$22.00
A spicy twist on a classic pizza, featuring tender shrimp tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, paired with melted cheese and your favorite toppings.
- Three Cheese Pizza$16.00
A simple and comforting option that showcases a delightful combination of three cheeses, melted to perfection on a thin, crispy crust.
Sides
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$7.00
A decadent twist on the classic macaroni and cheese, featuring smoky gouda cheese melted into a creamy sauce, enveloping al dente pasta.
- Jasmine Rice$5.00
Delicate and fragrant jasmine rice, flawlessly cooked to accompany any dish on your menu.
- Rice and Peas$8.00
A quintessential Caribbean side dish featuring fragrant rice cooked with a scrumptious blend of red kidney beans, coconut milk, and aromatic herbs and spices.
- Infused Red Cabbage$8.00
Vibrant red cabbage infused with a medley of Caribbean spices, providing a delicious and colorful addition to your meal.
- Braised Coconut Spinach$8.00
Fresh spinach slow-cooked in a creamy coconut broth, infused with traditional Caribbean seasonings, resulting in a velvety and flavorful side dish.
- Coco Bread$3.00
Soft and fluffy bread with a touch of sweetness, perfect for dipping into stews or enjoying on its own as a comforting side.