BRKLYN KITCHEN
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Jerk BBQ Wings$12.00
Chicken wings marinated in jerk spices, baked and tossed in BBQ sauce.
- Oxtail Empanadas$10.00
Oxtail Empanada Delve into the rich, succulent flavors of our Oxtail Empanada, where slow-cooked, tender oxtail meat effortlessly melds with a symphony of Caribbean spices. Encased in a golden, flaky pastry, this empanada is a luxurious bite of comfort and tradition, promising a savory experience that's as fulfilling as it is delicious.
- Chicken Empanadas$10.00
Jerk Chicken Empanada Embark on a spicy journey with our Jerk Chicken Empanada. Juicy, marinated chicken is seasoned with an authentic Jamaican jerk spice blend, creating a vibrant harmony of heat, sweetness, and aromatic herbs. Wrapped in a crispy pastry, it's a bold and tantalizing treat that captures the essence of Caribbean cuisine.
- Three Cheese Empanadas$10.00
Three Cheese Empanada For the cheese lovers, our Three Cheese Empanada is a dream come true. A creamy, indulgent blend of three premium cheeses envelops your senses, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience that's both comforting and luxurious. Enclosed in a buttery pastry shell, it's the perfect choice for those seeking a rich, savory delight.
Small Plates
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$18.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of white rice or rice and peas.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$13.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of white rice or rice and peas.
- Curry Chicken$13.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of white rice and rice and peas.
- Baked Turkey Wings$13.00
Marinated with Caribbean spices, slow-roasted turkey wings. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Snapper Filet$14.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Curry Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Jerk Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Salmon Filet$15.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning. Served white rice or rice peas.
- Rasta Pasta$11.00
Enjoy a tantalizing symphony of flavors with this dish, combining creamy Alfredo sauce infused with jerk spices, tossed with penne, and bell peppers. Add your favorite protein.
Entrees
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$28.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of sides.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$20.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
- Curry Chicken$20.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of sides
- Brown Stew Lamb$28.00
Succulent lamb simmered in a savory and fragrant brown stew gravy, complemented by traditional Caribbean spices
- Baked Turkey Wings$22.00Out of stock
Marinated with Caribbean spices, slow-roasted turkey wings.
Seafood
- Snapper Filet$24.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry.
- Curry Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce.
- Jerk Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning.
- Salmon Filet$27.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning.
Pasta
Pizza
- 12" Oxtail Supreme Pizza$20.00Out of stock
A mouthwatering pizza topped with braised oxtails, beef tenderloin, and a medley of delicious ingredients, perfectly representing the fusion of Caribbean and Brooklyn flavors.
- 12" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$18.00Out of stock
A spicy twist on a classic pizza, featuring tender shrimp tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, paired with melted cheese and your favorite toppings.
- 12" Three Cheese Pizza$16.00Out of stock
A simple and comforting option that showcases a delightful combination of three cheeses, melted to perfection on a thin, crispy crust.
- 12" Jerk BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00Out of stock
Introducing our signature Jerk BBQ Chicken pizza, a mouthwatering fusion of bold, smoky flavors and tender, juicy chicken. Savor the perfect balance of heat and sweet with every bite, all atop our crispy, artisanal crust. Only at BRKLYN KITCHEN on-the-go in Buckhead, GA - where every slice is a taste of culinary adventure.
- 10" Oxtail Supreme Pizza$14.00
- 10" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$13.00
- 10" Three Cheese Pizza$10.00
- 10" Jerk BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00
Sides
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$7.00
A decadent twist on the classic macaroni and cheese, featuring smoky gouda cheese melted into a creamy sauce, enveloping al dente pasta.
- Jasmine Rice$5.00
Delicate and fragrant jasmine rice, flawlessly cooked to accompany any dish on your menu.
- Rice and Peas$8.00Out of stock
A quintessential Caribbean side dish featuring fragrant rice cooked with a scrumptious blend of red kidney beans, coconut milk, and aromatic herbs and spices.
- Infused Red Cabbage$8.00Out of stock
Vibrant red cabbage infused with a medley of Caribbean spices, providing a delicious and colorful addition to your meal.
- Braised Coconut Spinach$8.00
Fresh spinach slow-cooked in a creamy coconut broth, infused with traditional Caribbean seasonings, resulting in a velvety and flavorful side dish.
- Coco Bread$3.00Out of stock
Soft and fluffy bread with a touch of sweetness, perfect for dipping into stews or enjoying on its own as a comforting side.