BRKLYN KITCHEN
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Oxtail Empanadas$11.00
Oxtail Empanada Delve into the rich, succulent flavors of our Oxtail Empanada, where slow-cooked, tender oxtail meat effortlessly melds with a symphony of Caribbean spices. Encased in a golden, flaky pastry, this empanada is a luxurious bite of comfort and tradition, promising a savory experience that's as fulfilling as it is delicious.
- Chicken Empanadas$8.00
Jerk Chicken Empanada Embark on a spicy journey with our Jerk Chicken Empanada. Juicy, marinated chicken is seasoned with an authentic Jamaican jerk spice blend, creating a vibrant harmony of heat, sweetness, and aromatic herbs. Wrapped in a crispy pastry, it's a bold and tantalizing treat that captures the essence of Caribbean cuisine.
- Three Cheese Empanadas$7.00Out of stock
Three Cheese Empanada For the cheese lovers, our Three Cheese Empanada is a dream come true. A creamy, indulgent blend of three premium cheeses envelops your senses, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience that's both comforting and luxurious. Enclosed in a buttery pastry shell, it's the perfect choice for those seeking a rich, savory delight.
- Plantains$6.00
- French fries$5.00
- Mini Crab Cake Rounds$10.00
- Jerk Wings$14.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
Buffalo Shrimp
Entrees
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$31.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of sides.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$21.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
- Curry Chicken$21.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of sides
- Baked Turkey Wings$22.00
Marinated with Caribbean spices, slow-roasted turkey wings.
Seafood
- Snapper Filet$24.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry.
- Curry Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce.
- Jerk Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning.
- Salmon Filet$24.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning.
Pasta
Pizza
Sides
- Three Cheese Mac & Cheese$7.00
A decadent twist on the classic macaroni and cheese, featuring smoky gouda cheese melted into a creamy sauce, enveloping al dente pasta.
- Jasmine Rice$5.00
Delicate and fragrant jasmine rice, flawlessly cooked to accompany any dish on your menu.
- Rice and Peas$8.00
A quintessential Caribbean side dish featuring fragrant rice cooked with a scrumptious blend of red kidney beans, coconut milk, and aromatic herbs and spices.
- Infused Red Cabbage$8.00
Vibrant red cabbage infused with a medley of Caribbean spices, providing a delicious and colorful addition to your meal.
- Braised Coconut Spinach$8.00
Fresh spinach slow-cooked in a creamy coconut broth, infused with traditional Caribbean seasonings, resulting in a velvety and flavorful side dish.
Catering
Protein
Pizza
- 10" Oxtail Pizza$14.00
- 12" Oxtail Pizza$20.00
- 16" Oxtail Pizza$28.00
- 10" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$13.00
- 12" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$18.00
- 16" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$24.00
- 10" BBQ Jerk Pizza$12.00
- 12" BBQ Jerk Pizza$18.00
- 16" BBQ Jerk Pizza$23.00
- 10" Three Cheese Pizza$10.00
- 12" Three Cheese Pizza$16.00
- 16" Three Cheese Pizza$22.00
Sides
- White Rice Full Pan$65.00
- White Rice Half Pan$35.00
- Red Cabbage Full Pan$40.00
- Red Cabbage Half Pan$25.00
- Rice & Peas Full Pan$65.00
- Rice & Pea Half Pan$35.00
- Smoke Gouda Mac & Cheese Full Pan$85.00
- Smoke Gouda Mac & Cheese Half Pan$70.00
- Coconut Braised Spinach Full Pan$40.00
- Coconut Braised Spinach Half Pan$25.00
BRKLYN KITCHEN MARIETTA
Appetizers
- Oxtail Empanadas$11.00
Oxtail Empanada Delve into the rich, succulent flavors of our Oxtail Empanada, where slow-cooked, tender oxtail meat effortlessly melds with a symphony of Caribbean spices. Encased in a golden, flaky pastry, this empanada is a luxurious bite of comfort and tradition, promising a savory experience that's as fulfilling as it is delicious.
- Chicken Empanadas$8.00
Jerk Chicken Empanada Embark on a spicy journey with our Jerk Chicken Empanada. Juicy, marinated chicken is seasoned with an authentic Jamaican jerk spice blend, creating a vibrant harmony of heat, sweetness, and aromatic herbs. Wrapped in a crispy pastry, it's a bold and tantalizing treat that captures the essence of Caribbean cuisine.
- Three Cheese Empanadas$7.00Out of stock
Three Cheese Empanada For the cheese lovers, our Three Cheese Empanada is a dream come true. A creamy, indulgent blend of three premium cheeses envelops your senses, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience that's both comforting and luxurious. Enclosed in a buttery pastry shell, it's the perfect choice for those seeking a rich, savory delight.
- Plantains$6.00
- French fries$5.00
- Mini Crab Cake Rounds$10.00
- Jerk Wings$14.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
Buffalo Shrimp
Entrees
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$31.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of sides.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$21.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
- Curry Chicken$21.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of sides
- Baked Turkey Wings$22.00
Marinated with Caribbean spices, slow-roasted turkey wings.
Seafood
- Snapper Filet$24.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry.
- Curry Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce.
- Jerk Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning.
- Salmon Filet$24.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning.
Pasta
- Rasta Pasta$15.00
Enjoy a tantalizing symphony of flavors with this dish, combining creamy Alfredo sauce infused with jerk spices, tossed with penne, and bell peppers. Add your favorite protein,
- Oxtails Rasta Pasta$31.00
- Salmon Rasta Pasta$24.00
- Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta$22.00
- Curry Chicken Rasta Pasta$22.00
- Snapper Rasta Pasta$26.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Rasta Pasta$24.00
Sides
- Three Cheese Mac & Cheese$7.00
A decadent twist on the classic macaroni and cheese, featuring smoky gouda cheese melted into a creamy sauce, enveloping al dente pasta.
- Jasmine Rice$5.00
Delicate and fragrant jasmine rice, flawlessly cooked to accompany any dish on your menu.
- Rice and Peas$8.00
A quintessential Caribbean side dish featuring fragrant rice cooked with a scrumptious blend of red kidney beans, coconut milk, and aromatic herbs and spices.
- Infused Red Cabbage$8.00
Vibrant red cabbage infused with a medley of Caribbean spices, providing a delicious and colorful addition to your meal.
- Braised Coconut Spinach$8.00
Fresh spinach slow-cooked in a creamy coconut broth, infused with traditional Caribbean seasonings, resulting in a velvety and flavorful side dish.