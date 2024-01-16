BRKLYN KITCHEN
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Oxtail Empanadas$9.00
Oxtail Empanada Delve into the rich, succulent flavors of our Oxtail Empanada, where slow-cooked, tender oxtail meat effortlessly melds with a symphony of Caribbean spices. Encased in a golden, flaky pastry, this empanada is a luxurious bite of comfort and tradition, promising a savory experience that's as fulfilling as it is delicious.
- Chicken Empanadas$8.00
Jerk Chicken Empanada Embark on a spicy journey with our Jerk Chicken Empanada. Juicy, marinated chicken is seasoned with an authentic Jamaican jerk spice blend, creating a vibrant harmony of heat, sweetness, and aromatic herbs. Wrapped in a crispy pastry, it's a bold and tantalizing treat that captures the essence of Caribbean cuisine.
- Three Cheese Empanadas$7.00Out of stock
Three Cheese Empanada For the cheese lovers, our Three Cheese Empanada is a dream come true. A creamy, indulgent blend of three premium cheeses envelops your senses, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience that's both comforting and luxurious. Enclosed in a buttery pastry shell, it's the perfect choice for those seeking a rich, savory delight.
- Plantains$6.00
- French fries$5.00
- Mini Crab Cake Rounds$10.00
- Jerk Wings$14.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
Small Plates
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$18.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of white rice or rice and peas.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$13.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of white rice or rice and peas.
- Curry Chicken$13.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of white rice and rice and peas.
- Snapper Filet$14.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Curry Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Jerk Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Salmon Filet$15.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning. Served white rice or rice peas.
- Rasta Pasta$11.00
Enjoy a tantalizing symphony of flavors with this dish, combining creamy Alfredo sauce infused with jerk spices, tossed with penne, and bell peppers. Add your favorite protein.
Entrees
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$28.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of sides.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$20.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
- Curry Chicken$20.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of sides
- Baked Turkey Wings$22.00Out of stock
Marinated with Caribbean spices, slow-roasted turkey wings.
Seafood
- Snapper Filet$24.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry.
- Curry Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce.
- Jerk Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning.
- Salmon Filet$27.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning.
Pasta
Pizza
- 12" Oxtail Supreme Pizza$20.00Out of stock
A mouthwatering pizza topped with braised oxtails, beef tenderloin, and a medley of delicious ingredients, perfectly representing the fusion of Caribbean and Brooklyn flavors.
- 12" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$18.00Out of stock
A spicy twist on a classic pizza, featuring tender shrimp tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, paired with melted cheese and your favorite toppings.
- 12" Three Cheese Pizza$16.00Out of stock
A simple and comforting option that showcases a delightful combination of three cheeses, melted to perfection on a thin, crispy crust.
- 12" Jerk BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00Out of stock
Introducing our signature Jerk BBQ Chicken pizza, a mouthwatering fusion of bold, smoky flavors and tender, juicy chicken. Savor the perfect balance of heat and sweet with every bite, all atop our crispy, artisanal crust. Only at BRKLYN KITCHEN on-the-go in Buckhead, GA - where every slice is a taste of culinary adventure.
- 10" Oxtail Supreme Pizza$14.00Out of stock
- 10" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$13.00Out of stock
- 10" Three Cheese Pizza$10.00Out of stock
- 10" Jerk BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00Out of stock
Sides
- Three Cheese Mac & Cheese$7.00
A decadent twist on the classic macaroni and cheese, featuring smoky gouda cheese melted into a creamy sauce, enveloping al dente pasta.
- Jasmine Rice$5.00
Delicate and fragrant jasmine rice, flawlessly cooked to accompany any dish on your menu.
- Rice and Peas$8.00
A quintessential Caribbean side dish featuring fragrant rice cooked with a scrumptious blend of red kidney beans, coconut milk, and aromatic herbs and spices.
- Infused Red Cabbage$8.00
Vibrant red cabbage infused with a medley of Caribbean spices, providing a delicious and colorful addition to your meal.
- Braised Coconut Spinach$8.00
Fresh spinach slow-cooked in a creamy coconut broth, infused with traditional Caribbean seasonings, resulting in a velvety and flavorful side dish.
Catering
Protein
Pizza
- 10" Oxtail Pizza$14.00
- 12" Oxtail Pizza$20.00
- 16" Oxtail Pizza$28.00
- 10" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$13.00
- 12" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$18.00
- 16" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$24.00
- 10" BBQ Jerk Pizza$12.00
- 12" BBQ Jerk Pizza$18.00
- 16" BBQ Jerk Pizza$23.00
- 10" Three Cheese Pizza$10.00
- 12" Three Cheese Pizza$16.00
- 16" Three Cheese Pizza$22.00
Sides
- White Rice Full Pan$65.00
- White Rice Half Pan$35.00
- Red Cabbage Full Pan$40.00
- Red Cabbage Half Pan$25.00
- Rice & Peas Full Pan$65.00
- Rice & Pea Half Pan$35.00
- Smoke Gouda Mac & Cheese Full Pan$85.00
- Smoke Gouda Mac & Cheese Half Pan$70.00
- Coconut Braised Spinach Full Pan$40.00
- Coconut Braised Spinach Half Pan$25.00
BRKLYN KITCHEN MARIETTA
Appetizers
- Oxtail Empanadas$9.00
Oxtail Empanada Delve into the rich, succulent flavors of our Oxtail Empanada, where slow-cooked, tender oxtail meat effortlessly melds with a symphony of Caribbean spices. Encased in a golden, flaky pastry, this empanada is a luxurious bite of comfort and tradition, promising a savory experience that's as fulfilling as it is delicious.
- Chicken Empanadas$8.00
Jerk Chicken Empanada Embark on a spicy journey with our Jerk Chicken Empanada. Juicy, marinated chicken is seasoned with an authentic Jamaican jerk spice blend, creating a vibrant harmony of heat, sweetness, and aromatic herbs. Wrapped in a crispy pastry, it's a bold and tantalizing treat that captures the essence of Caribbean cuisine.
- Three Cheese Empanadas$7.00Out of stock
Three Cheese Empanada For the cheese lovers, our Three Cheese Empanada is a dream come true. A creamy, indulgent blend of three premium cheeses envelops your senses, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience that's both comforting and luxurious. Enclosed in a buttery pastry shell, it's the perfect choice for those seeking a rich, savory delight.
- Plantains$6.00
- French fries$5.00
- Mini Crab Cake Rounds$10.00
- Jerk Wings$14.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
Small Plates
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$18.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of white rice or rice and peas.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$13.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of white rice or rice and peas.
- Curry Chicken$13.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of white rice and rice and peas.
- Snapper Filet$14.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Curry Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Jerk Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning. Served with white rice or rice and peas.
- Salmon Filet$15.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning. Served white rice or rice peas.
- Rasta Pasta$11.00
Enjoy a tantalizing symphony of flavors with this dish, combining creamy Alfredo sauce infused with jerk spices, tossed with penne, and bell peppers. Add your favorite protein.
Entrees
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs$28.00
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of sides.
- Baked Jerk Chicken$20.00
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
- Curry Chicken$20.00
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of sides
- Baked Turkey Wings$22.00Out of stock
Marinated with Caribbean spices, slow-roasted turkey wings.
Seafood
- Snapper Filet$24.00
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry.
- Curry Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce.
- Jerk Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning.
- Salmon Filet$27.00
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning.
Pasta
Sides
- Three Cheese Mac & Cheese$7.00
A decadent twist on the classic macaroni and cheese, featuring smoky gouda cheese melted into a creamy sauce, enveloping al dente pasta.
- Jasmine Rice$5.00
Delicate and fragrant jasmine rice, flawlessly cooked to accompany any dish on your menu.
- Rice and Peas$8.00
A quintessential Caribbean side dish featuring fragrant rice cooked with a scrumptious blend of red kidney beans, coconut milk, and aromatic herbs and spices.
- Infused Red Cabbage$8.00
Vibrant red cabbage infused with a medley of Caribbean spices, providing a delicious and colorful addition to your meal.
- Braised Coconut Spinach$8.00
Fresh spinach slow-cooked in a creamy coconut broth, infused with traditional Caribbean seasonings, resulting in a velvety and flavorful side dish.