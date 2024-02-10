Menu
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Jamaican Patties
Traditional Caribbean-style pastries filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or vegetable, offering a burst of flavors wrapped in a flaky crust.$5.00
- Jerk BBQ Wings
Chicken wings marinated in jerk spices, baked and tossed in BBQ sauce.$12.00
Entrees
- Braised Oxtails and Short Ribs
Tender and succulent oxtails and beef tenderloin slow-cooked in a flavorful Caribbean spice blend, served with your choice of sides.$32.00
- Baked Jerk Chicken
Juicy chicken marinated in aromatic jerk spices and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.$25.00
- Curry Chicken
Tender chicken simmered in a rich and aromatic curry sauce infused with Caribbean flavors. Served with your choice of sides$25.00
- Brown Stew Lamb
Succulent lamb simmered in a savory and fragrant brown stew gravy, complemented by traditional Caribbean spices$40.00
- Baked Turkey Wings
Marinated with Caribbean spices, slow-roasted turkey wings.$24.00
Seafood
- Snapper Filet
Fresh snapper filet prepared to perfection with your choice of grilling, jerk seasoning, or aromatic curry.$26.00
- Curry Shrimp
Shrimp in caribbean curry sauce.$30.00
- Jerk Shrimp
Shrimp in Caribbean curry or jerk seasoning.$30.00
- Salmon Filet
Cooked in your choice of either a vibrant Caribbean curry or spicy jerk seasoning.$27.00
Pasta
- Caribbean Infused Jerk Pasta
Enjoy a tantalizing symphony of flavors with this dish, combining creamy Alfredo sauce infused with jerk spices, tossed with penne, and bell peppers. Add your favorite protein,$15.00
Pizza
- Oxtail Supreme Pizza
A mouthwatering pizza topped with braised oxtails, beef tenderloin, and a medley of delicious ingredients, perfectly representing the fusion of Caribbean and Brooklyn flavors.$28.00
- Buffalo Shrimp Pizza
A spicy twist on a classic pizza, featuring tender shrimp tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, paired with melted cheese and your favorite toppings.$22.00
- Three Cheese Pizza
A simple and comforting option that showcases a delightful combination of three cheeses, melted to perfection on a thin, crispy crust.$16.00
Sides
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
A decadent twist on the classic macaroni and cheese, featuring smoky gouda cheese melted into a creamy sauce, enveloping al dente pasta.$7.00
- Jasmine Rice
Delicate and fragrant jasmine rice, flawlessly cooked to accompany any dish on your menu.$5.00
- Rice and Peas
A quintessential Caribbean side dish featuring fragrant rice cooked with a scrumptious blend of red kidney beans, coconut milk, and aromatic herbs and spices.$8.00
- Infused Red Cabbage
Vibrant red cabbage infused with a medley of Caribbean spices, providing a delicious and colorful addition to your meal.$8.00
- Braised Coconut Spinach
Fresh spinach slow-cooked in a creamy coconut broth, infused with traditional Caribbean seasonings, resulting in a velvety and flavorful side dish.$8.00
- Coco Bread
Soft and fluffy bread with a touch of sweetness, perfect for dipping into stews or enjoying on its own as a comforting side.$3.00
Beverage Menu
N/A Beverages
- Ting Sparkling Grapefruit$4.00
- Jamaican Kola Champahne$4.00
- Jamaican Pineapple Soda$4.00
- Jamaican Cream Sode$4.00