About BRKLYN KITCHEN

At BRKLYN KITCHEN in Atlanta, the spirit of Brooklyn meets the vibrancy of the Caribbean in a symphony of flavors that echoes the diverse cultural tapestry of New York's beloved borough. Our appetizers, like the flaky Jamaican Patties and smoky Jerk BBQ Wings, set the stage for a culinary journey that weaves through the streets of Brooklyn and the festive heart of the islands. Each dish, from our hearty Braised Oxtails and Beef Tenderloin to the savory Baked Turkey Wings and aromatic Curries, carries the warmth of Caribbean spices and the soul of Brooklyn cuisine.





As your journey continues, savor the fusion of traditions with our Brooklyn-inspired pizzas and the creamy richness of our Caribbean Jerk Alfredo Pasta, customizable with your favorite protein. Our sides, such as the classic Rice and Peas, creamy Braised Coconut Spinach, and decadent Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, perfectly complement our main courses, ensuring a full experience of comfort and flavor. BRKLYN KITCHEN isn't just about food; it's about bringing together the essence of two vibrant cultures on a plate, creating a place where every meal feels like a celebration of community and heritage.